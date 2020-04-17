STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD allocates Rs 1 cr for each district for food distribution

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said each of the 13 districts in the State will be given `1 crore for the purpose.

Published: 17th April 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the chief custodian of the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, has allocated Rs 13 crore for distributing food packets to the displaced people, poor and daily wage workers who bereft of any work now due to the lockdown. 

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said each of the 13 districts in the State will be given Rs 1 crore for the purpose. The amount is being drawn from the Srivari Nitya Anna Prasadam Trust. District Collectors were requested to utilise the funds to distribute food packets as Srivari Anna Prasadam to the needy people in their regions and said if need be, the TTD would sanction more funds for humanitarian purposes.

Following COVID-19 lockdown under the directives of Central and State governments which is extended till May 3, TTD continues to distribute food packets to the poor and homeless. It has so far distributed 25 lakh food packets to stranded pilgrims and migrant workers in Tirupati, starting from March 28.  The TTD is providing 70,000 food packets every day . As the Employees’ Canteen complex has now come under the red zone, food packets are being prepared at the kitchens of Srinivasam Rest House, Tiruchanur, Annaprasadam Complex and Sri Padmavati Women’s College. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati coronavirus TTD COVID 19
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp