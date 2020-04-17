UK national thanks Andhra Pradesh for warm hospitality

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A 56-year-old UK national, who had been placed under quarantine at Sri Padmavathi Nilayam near Tirupati was discharged on Thursday after he completed the three-week quarantine period and tested negative for coronavirus twice. Culley Clive Bryant, hailing from Wales in the United Kingdom, was stranded in Tirupati since March 24, following the lockdown restrictions.

The UK national, who is a geography professor, reached Tirupati in the third week of March to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. When he was about to leave the city, the lockdown came into force. Subsequently, he was quarantined at Sri Padmavathi Nilayam near Tirupati as per the directions of district administration and Tirupati Urban police.

During the three-week quarantine period, Culley tested negative for coronavirus twice. S Lakshmi, in-charge of the quarantine centre, said that after the UK Embassy arranged a flight for stranded UK nationals in the country, Culley was discharged from the quarantine centre on Thursday. He was sent to Hyderabad in a taxi to catch the special flight to UK via Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, the professor profusely thanked his caretakers, while leaving the quarantine centre. He left a handwritten note praising the food, accommodation, professional medical care and hygienic environment at the quarantine centre. He also made a special mention of one Pravallika, who served him food every day.

