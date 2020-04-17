STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Visit of officials from Vizag makes Srikakulam people insecure 

Published: 17th April 2020 08:20 AM

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Although no COVID-19 positive case has been recorded in the district, Srikakulam denizens are in the grip of fear as some officials of various departments from Visakhapatnam district, declared as red zone, daily commute from the port city to Srikakulam. Taking it seriously, the locals have started complaining against such officials. A town planning official of Palasa municipality has been kept in quarantine after the local people complained to the collector about her arrival from Visakhapatnam. 

Earlier, some officials used to arrive from Visakhapatnam to attend duties in the district. After the lockdown, majority of the officials stay put here while a few others go to Visakhapatnam on weekends and holidays to spend time with family members. It was learnt that some officials of the State and Central government departments, including the officers working in banks, go to Visakhapatnam on the weekends. Similarly, some officials of the collectorate, health and other departments were issued show-cause notices for commuting from Visakhapatnam and other areas. 

An official from the collectorate, on condition of anonymity, said that three officials, working in the collectorate, were issued show-cause notices for commuting from Visakhapatnam. Another 10 officials of various departments were also issued notices for commuting from Visakhapatnam. About two weeks ago, a few nurses working in Srikakulam GGH were stopped at the district border while they were on their way to Srikakulam from Visakhapatnam. Somehow they managed to enter the district.

N Ganapathi, a trade union leader and resident of Palasa, filed a complaint with the tahasildar against the officials coming from Visakhapatnam. "On the complaint lodged by the locals, we had shifted the Palasa municipal town planning officer to home quarantine," said Palasa tahasildar Madhusudan. He also said that she went to Visakhapatnam as she had left her 4-year-old baby in Vizag home. Officials sent her to Tekkali for COVID test and the result is expected on Friday.

