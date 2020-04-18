103 North Andhra-bound migrants stopped in Tuni

S Trimurthulu By

KAKINADA: They travelled 527-km, mostly on foot and sometimes on lorries, and crossed borders of five districts unchecked before finally being stopped at Tuni check post in East Godavari on Friday morning. The group of 103 persons, who migrate to Nellore every year in search of work, were going back to Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, the two districts in the state that have not reported any Covid-19 case yet. They began walking from Nellore a few days ago.

After crossing Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna and West Godavari, the migrant workers reached the Tuni police check post in three lorries. The rural police stopped and quarantined them at a rehabilitation centre in Hamsavaram, informed Tuni rural inspector Kishore Babu. According to police, people from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam migrate to Nellore for a few months every year. While some work as farm hands, others find jobs in restaurants and hotels.

The police added the Nellore traders employed people from North Andhra districts as they worked for low wages. In the absence of work ever since the lockdown began, the migrants had hoped to leave for their homes once the restrictions were lifted. However, after the lockdown was extended till May 3, they decided to leave due to the rising coronavirus cases in Nellore district.

The 103 migrants were sheltered at a rehabilitation centre from where they escaped in night a few days ago. District Medical and Health Officer Dr Satya Susheela and the police officer said all the migrants would be examined for Covid-19. If their test reports come back as negative, then the police would escort them back to their natives, they added.

