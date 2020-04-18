STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
500 beds, ventilators to be readied at SVIMS

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy inspects Sri Padmavati Medical College for Women in Tirupati on Friday.

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy inspects Sri Padmavati Medical College for Women in Tirupati on Friday. (Photo I EPS/Madhav K)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy has said 500 beds with ventilators will be readied at Sri Padmavati Medical College for Women, designated COVID-19 hospital, on the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) campus in Tirupati in a couple of days. After inspecting the hospital on Friday morning, the TTD chairman discussed medicare facilities in the hospital with Vice-Chancellor and Director of SVIMS Dr Vengamma and District Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta.

Later, he also interacted with the health workers of the hospital and enquired about the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, masks, sanitisers, etc. Later, speaking to mediapersons, he said at present, Sri Padmavati Medical College for Women has 110 ventilators and 390 beds. The TTD has handed over `20 crore to the District Collector to upgrade it into a 500-bed hospital with ventilators and other medical equipment, he explained.

He said that Anna Prasadam by TTD to homeless people, who are stranded in Tirupati, will continue throughout the lockdown period. Till date, nearly 26 lakh food packets have been distributed to the needy, he observed. Subba Reddy said on the third Sunday of every month, SVIMS Superspecialty Hospital has been delivering medicines at the doorstep of 250 epilepsy patients in Nellore and Prakasam. During the lockdown period, TTD is supplying medicines through PHCs in the villages. RMO Dr Koti Reddy, medical superintendent Dr Ram, COVID-19 nodal officer Dr Chandrasekhar, Dr Bhargav, Ramcharan and others were present.

