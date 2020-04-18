Boost to testing as Andhra districts get machines, kits

By Express News Service

ONGOLE/GUNTUR: Prakasam district has received around 1,800 COVID-19 test kits and 17 Truenat TB testing machines. “After its trial run on Friday, the machines will be made operational from Saturday. With their help, 300 samples can be tested in a day. Those that test positive for coronavirus will be sent to the VRDL laboratories for confirmation,” said Dr John Richards, district nodal officer.

Of the 17, seven machines were installed in Ongole-GGH, four in Markapur area hospital and three each in Chirala and Kandukur area hospitals. Among the 1800 test kits, 700 are given to the Ongole-GGH, 400 each to Markapur and Kandukur area hospitals and 300 to the Chirala hospital.

In Guntur, the district administration has installed 18 Truenat machines in government hospitals in Guntur city, Narasaraopet, Macherla and Tenali to boost coronavirus testing. The development came as 2,482 samples collected from suspected infectees in the district were pending in the laboratories. Till now, around 4,500 samples were collected in the district. Of them, 126 had tested positive and 1,849 negative. Around 243 foreign returnees were still under home isolation and the district police were monitoring their movement regularly. Further, 1,649 secondary contacts of positive patients were quarantined in 21 isolation camps.

The new machines will have a combined testing capacity of 360 samples per day. After they are made operational, around 500 samples can be tested in the district per day as a virology testing lab was already functioning from Guntur Medical College. Meanwhile, no new cases of coronavirus were reported in Prakasam for the fifth consecutive day as the tally in the district remained stable at 41 on Friday. Results of 84 samples came back and all of them tested negative.

Till Friday evening, 1,451 samples collected in the district were sent for Covid-19 testing, of which 737 had tested negative and results of 694 samples were awaited. Also, 15 more suspected infectees were admitted to the RIMS isolation ward on the day, in addition to the 400 persons already quarantined in IIIT-Ongole campus. Necessary training in operating these machines and test kits was given to the lab technicians. It might be added that recently appointed 23 mid-level health providers were asked to join in their respective postings in Prakasam within a week. Meanwhile, Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy inaugurated a disinfection tunnel at Bapuji Market Complex in Ongole on Friday. Later, he launched the second phase of ration distribution.