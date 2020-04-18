STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Boost to testing as Andhra districts get machines, kits

35 Truenat TB testing machines installed in hospitals in Guntur, Prakasam districts

Published: 18th April 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE/GUNTUR: Prakasam district has received around 1,800 COVID-19 test kits and 17 Truenat TB testing machines. “After its trial run on Friday, the machines will be made operational from Saturday. With their help, 300 samples can be tested in a day. Those that test positive for coronavirus will be sent to the VRDL laboratories for confirmation,” said Dr John Richards, district nodal officer. 

Of the 17, seven machines were installed in Ongole-GGH, four in Markapur area hospital and three each in Chirala and Kandukur area hospitals. Among the 1800 test kits, 700 are given to the Ongole-GGH, 400 each to Markapur and Kandukur area hospitals and 300 to the Chirala hospital. 

In Guntur, the district administration has installed 18 Truenat machines in government hospitals in Guntur city, Narasaraopet, Macherla and Tenali to boost coronavirus testing. The development came as 2,482 samples collected from suspected infectees in the district were pending in the laboratories. Till now, around 4,500 samples were collected in the district. Of them, 126 had tested positive and 1,849 negative. Around 243 foreign returnees were still under home isolation and the district police were monitoring their movement regularly. Further, 1,649 secondary contacts of positive patients were quarantined in 21 isolation camps.  

The new machines will have a combined testing capacity of 360 samples per day. After they are made operational, around 500 samples can be tested in the district per day as a virology testing lab was already functioning from Guntur Medical College. Meanwhile, no new cases of coronavirus were reported in Prakasam for the fifth consecutive day as the tally in the district remained stable at 41 on Friday. Results of 84 samples came back and all of them tested negative.

Till Friday evening, 1,451 samples collected in the district were sent for Covid-19 testing, of which 737 had tested negative and results of 694 samples were awaited. Also, 15 more suspected infectees were admitted to the RIMS isolation ward on the day, in addition to the 400 persons already quarantined in IIIT-Ongole campus. Necessary training in operating these machines and test kits was given to the lab technicians. It might be added that recently appointed 23 mid-level health providers were asked to join in their respective postings in Prakasam within a week. Meanwhile, Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy inaugurated a disinfection tunnel at Bapuji Market Complex in Ongole on Friday. Later, he launched the second phase of ration distribution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prakasam coronavirus COVID 19 testing
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp