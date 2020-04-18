Hospital committees to monitor safety of doctors, other staff in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After cases of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers contracting coronavirus emerged, the State government directed constitution of a hospital/institution COVID control committee to prevent the outbreak of the pandemic in hospitals and hostels and safeguard the frontline workers. The committee will monitor the disinfection and sanitation activity at hospitals and hostels of doctors and faculty attached to the hospital and medical college, besides ensuring the usage of protective gear and its disposal, and Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) prophylaxis by all those involved in the treatment.

A Government Order to this effect was issued by Special Chief Secretary (health) KS Jawahar Reddy. The committee will consist of 12 members with the principal of the medical college as its chairman. The superintendent of the hospital, professors from General Medicine, Social and Preventive Medicine, Pulmonology, resident medical officer, nodal officer of the institute for COVID-19, nursing superintendent, representative of APJUDA of the institute, sanitation supervisor and Class IV employees’ Union representative will be the members, while microbiology professor will be the member secretary.

It may be recalled a few doctors and nurses in Anantapur tested positive for the virus after treating a patient. The committee will review infection control and containment measures regularly and intervene immediately if there is any contamination at hospital, hostel or laboratory. Besides monitoring the usage of N-95 masks, personal protective equipment and other gear, the committee will also oversee the effective disposal of the same. It will also ensure proper implementation of disinfection (with Sodium hypochlorite or Lyzol) in hospital, labs, college premises and hostels, and to provide employee health education in matters related to COVID control.