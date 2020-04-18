Migrant worker dies while trying to go home in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 48-year-old migrant worker from Kurnool district has died of cardiac arrest in Atchampeta mandal. Police said he was trying to go back to his native and developed complications on the way as he was already suffering from paralysis and other health ailments. According to Atchampeta sub-inspector M Pattabhi Ramaiah, the migrant worker, Boya Rangadu alias Ranganna, was a native of Nallachelimala village in the Devanakonda Mandal of Kurnool district.

Two-and-a-half months ago, he came to Kantepudi village in Atchampeta along with his family, to work in the fields. Due to health problems, he was undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Atchampet.

On Thursday, he was trying to go back to Kurnool with some others in a truck.

However, they were detained at the Ravulapuram check post in Bollapalli Mandal. Noticing the condition of Raganna, the officials there decided to shift him to the Guntur Government General Hospital, but he died on the way. Later, doctors at the GGH tested him and declared that he died of cardiac arrest.

Following his death, officials shifted the body and took his family members to their native for the last rites. His family had requested the government to take them to their relatives. “It is not that we were ill-treated or neglected. In fact, we were provided with ration and food. But, we want to go back to our place during this crisis and be with our people,” Lakshammana from Jilledubundagala in Devanakonda Mandal said.