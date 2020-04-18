Online classes a big hit in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh conducted a video conference, on Friday, with all district education officials and project officials of the Vidyamrutam programme, under which the education department was conducting online classes for Class 10 students.

He directed the officials to conduct review meetings with parents’ committees and instructed the authorities to complete the development work in the schools at the earliest. So far 30 teachers have been shortlisted out of 100, who volunteered to conduct the online classes.

Final selection will be done by Saturday. “Around 5 lakh students are watching the online sessions daily. Internet views have crossed 9.5 lakh and the response is overwhelming,” said principle secretary to education B Rajashekhar.