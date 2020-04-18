STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Takeaway fruit bags in Kurnool city, Nandyal

Published: 18th April 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

People purchase fruit bags from a mobile outlet in Kurnool on Friday.

People purchase fruit bags from a mobile outlet in Kurnool on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Fresh fruits are being sold at Rs 100 per bag at the doorstep of people in Kurnool city and Nandyal. The Horticulture Department, in coordination with Farmer Producer Organisations launched the initiative to make fresh fruits available at a cheaper rate and help people build immunity and resistance to coronavirus, and also to lend a helping hand to horticulturists, the officials said.

The Rs 100 bag consists of eight bananas, five sweet limes, five lemons, one papaya and one musk melon. The mobile vegetable vending outlets too have become a hit among people. Around 200 mobile outlets have been supplying vegetables at people’s doorstep.

District Collector G Veerapandian said the objective behind introduction of mobile vegetable and fruit vending outlets is to prevent crowding of customers at markets. Meanwhile, the horticulturists thanked the district administration for helping them sell their produce at a better price. Assistant Director of Horticulture B Raghunath Reddy said, “Initially we started with 700 fruit bags in Kurnool city. Due to the good response, now we are able to sell 1,700 fruit bags in Kurnool and Nandyal a day.” 

Comments

