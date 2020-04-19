DGP commends EG woman’s gesture towards cops  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang interacted with a woman from Tuni in East Godavari district via video call on Saturday and appreciated her gesture of offering cool drinks to on-duty police officers.

Identified as T Lokamani, she is working as a helper in a private firm in the town and getting a monthly salary of Rs 3,500. On Wednesday afternoon, she was on her way home after receiving her salary. It was then that she noticed police personnel on duty under the hot sun and was moved. Immediately, she purchased two cool drink bottles and offered them to the police.

Impressed with her kind gesture, the police officers thanked Lokamani profusely for extending support to the on duty police and asked her to distribute the soft drinks to her family members. A police officer shot the video of the proceedings and posted it in WhatsApp groups. It immediately went viral on social media. Upon knowing the incident, the DGP enquired about her and interacted with her. Later, DGP Gautam Sawang said, “Lokamani has explained the true meaning of kindness. With her magnanimous gesture, she has encouraged the police personnel in the State to work harder for the people.”