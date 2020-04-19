Don’t ask for rent: Guntur Collector to house owners

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar on Saturday issued orders directing landlords to collect rent from tenants residing in the containment zones after three months. He also instructed the house owners not to demand that the tenants pay rent or ask them to vacate in case they were not able to do so.

He also said half of the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) will be used exclusively for treatment of coronavirus patients.

The remaining part will be used for treatment of other patients. A separate entry will be provided for the movement of Covid-19 patients. The Collector noted that NRI Hospital, Guntur Fever Hospital, Katuri Medical College, Tenali government hospital, Manipal Hospital, DVC Hospital and Lalitha Super Speciality Hospital have already been turned into Covid-19 hospitals.

Stating that 126 positive cases were reported from the district till Saturday, he said more than 220 persons in quarantine had tested negative and they were advised to stay in home isolation for 14 days. More than 322 suspected cases were tested on Saturday and 1,500 more would be tested in the days to come, he added. Meanwhile, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) included Brodipet in the list of containment zones after a PG student from the locality tested positive for the virus. Earlier, the civic body declared 12 areas red zones after coronavirus cases were reported.

The police department has strengthened measures to completely restrict the movement of public in the containment zones. To ensure the same and ask the residents to stay at home, CCTV surveillance and announcements through loud speakers are being done. The police arranged barricades in Brodipet.

As sample testing of denizens of Guntur has begun at the virology lab of Guntur Medical College, the results are expected to arrive faster. The Collector added that only one positive case was reported at Tadepalli. “If the area sees four or more positive cases, then it will be declared a red zone. As such, the Chief Minister’s residence in Tadepalli does not fall under the restricted zone,’’ he said. Also, he urged NGOs to come forward and provide food to migrant workers.

Containment zones in Guntur city

Mangaldas Nagar, Sangadigunta, Anandpeta, Kummari Bazar, LB Nagar, Darga Manyam, Srinivasarao Thota, RTC Colony, Buchaiah Thota, Auto Nagar, Koritepadu, including Chaitanyapuri, Radla Bazar

