Ex-corporator assaults KMC chief

Ramesh was attending a video conference of the Municipal Administration Minister and Principal Secretary in the Collectorate at that time.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: While the entire nation is fighting a battle against COVID-19, the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials and a former corporator fought over bats, which are said to be the primary hosts of coronavirus! What started as jostling between the former corporator and the KMC Commissioner ended up in fisticuffs between him and the KMC staff, leading to bleeding injuries to a few. 

It all started with complaints of bat menace in Ramaraopeta by locals. Former corporator Basava Chandramouli, who belongs to the YSRC, reportedly phoned KMC Commissioner K Ramesh around 8:30 pm Friday to register a complaint. 

Ramesh was attending a video conference of the Municipal Administration Minister and Principal Secretary in the Collectorate at that time. He reportedly hung up the call saying he was in a video conference. After the video conference ended, Ramesh rang up the former corporator who did not take the call. Chandramouli reportedly called Ramesh late night and abused for failing to act. 

Ramesh lodged a complaint with the police in this regard on Friday night itself. Around 5:30 am on Saturday, Ramesh inspected Ramaraopeta to look into the complaint. When he could not find any bats in the locality, he called up Chandramouli and informed him about it.  Angered Chandramouli shot back as to how one could find bats in daytime. He rushed to the place and picked up an argument with Ramesh and abused him. He asked Ramesh to leave the place if he was not able to control the bat menace.

This led to heated arguments and Chandramouli pushed away Ramesh and the latter retaliated. The Municipal Commissioner’s personal staff and local sanitary inspectors intervened and tried to control Chandramouli, which led to fisticuffs between them resulting in bleeding injuries to the former corporator as well as the KMC staff.

Chandramouli was later admitted to Government General Hospital. “I was attending a video conference when the former corporator called me. When I called him back, he abused me in vulgar language. When I went to Ramaraopeta on Saturday morning, Chandramouli and his son picked up an argument with me,” Ramesh told TNIE.

Two Town CI Eswarudu said that three cases were registered pertaining to the incident. Ramesh lodged a complaint against Chandramouli on Friday night. The sanitary inspectors and workers also lodged a complaint against the former corporator for attacking them. Chandramouli also lodged a complaint against the KMC sanitary staff for assaulting him, the CI said. Meanwhile, the KMC staff and district NGO Association leaders staged a dharna against the attack by Chandramouli. They demanded stern action against the former corporator.

Ramesh inspected Ramaraopeta to look into the complaint of bat menace. When he could not find any, he called up Chandramouli and informed him. Angered Chandramouli asked how could one find bats in day time. He rushed to the place and picked up an argument. Chandramouli pushed away Ramesh and the latter retaliated.

