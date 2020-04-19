IDSP planned in Srikalahasti after detection of five coronavirus positive cases

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: With five positive coronavirus cases reported from the holy town of Srikalahasti on Friday, civic officials have ramped up the containment measures. Apart from making arrangements for door delivery of vegetables and groceries to people in red zones, it has traced and shifted primary contacts of positive patients to quarantine camps.

Due to the spurt in the number of positive cases, Chittoor administration is planning to conduct an integrated disease surveillance programme (IDSP) in the town. Medical teams have been deployed to identify the reasons for the spread of virus.

As some residents of Nagachapalem and Poosala Street resisted to undergo quarantine, tahsildar Zareena Begum and DSP interacted with the families and convinced them for the same. With only 19 persons coming forward to quarantine themselves, the officials allayed the fears of people and said all amenities have been provided at the quarantine centres. “We have sent the primary contacts of infected persons to the quarantine centres. We have also identified secondary contacts and will send them to the camps soon. Action will be taken against those resisting the move,” said Collector Dr Narayana Bharat Gupta.