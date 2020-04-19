STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

IDSP planned in Srikalahasti after detection of five coronavirus positive cases

Medical teams have been deployed to identify the reasons for the spread of virus.  

Published: 19th April 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: With five positive coronavirus cases reported from the holy town of Srikalahasti on Friday, civic officials have ramped up the containment measures. Apart from making arrangements for door delivery of vegetables and groceries to people in red zones, it has traced and shifted primary contacts of positive patients to quarantine camps.  

Due to the spurt in the number of positive cases, Chittoor administration is planning to conduct an integrated disease surveillance programme (IDSP) in the town. Medical teams have been deployed to identify the reasons for the spread of virus.  

As some residents of Nagachapalem and Poosala Street resisted to undergo quarantine, tahsildar Zareena Begum and DSP interacted with the families and convinced them for the same. With only 19 persons coming forward to quarantine themselves, the officials allayed the fears of people and said all amenities have been provided at the quarantine centres. “We have sent the primary contacts of infected persons to the quarantine centres. We have also identified secondary contacts and will send them to the camps soon. Action will be taken against those resisting the move,” said Collector Dr Narayana Bharat Gupta.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Srikalahasti
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp