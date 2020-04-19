Officials tracing contacts of two infectees

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: With two persons testing positive for coronavirus on Saturday, the number of cases rose to 19 in East Godavari district. Among the two patients, while one had travel history, the other patient had no travel history nor did she come in contact with any COVID-19 patient.

Police and health department officials have intensified efforts to identify primary and secondary contacts of the latter to find the source of infection.

The 28-year-old woman from Rajamahendravaram has no travel history. The authorities have speculated that the woman, who fell sick on April 14 might have come in contact with her relative from Kurnool.