Only 150 of 534 coronavirus patients in Andhra Pradesh are women

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Many studies and reports have stated that the percentage of women infected by coronavirus is less than 50 per cent. In Andhra Pradesh too, the figure is as low as 150 of the 534 COVID-19 patients detected till Thursday.

Dr Gopichand, head of the TB and Chest department of the Vijayawada government general hospital, explained: “In India, it is mostly the men who go out for work. Women are less exposed to others than men.” He further said most of the women who tested positive for COVID-19 contracted the virus either from their partners or other family members who are men or their co-workers.

“There is barely anyone who is a primary carrier or has a travel history.” While Guntur district has reported the most number of women with coronavirus (51), West Godavari, with five, has reported the lowest. Kurnool has 16 women infectees, followed by Krishna (12), Nellore (10), Kadapa (11), Prakasam (9), East Godavari and Anantapur(8), and Visakhapatnam and Chittoor (7).

This apart, no cases of coronavirus were reported from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram till date. According to reports, 24 to 26 per cent of the infected persons are women in the country. Meanwhile, details regarding the cases reported after Thursday could not be gathered as the government has stopped releasing the official bulletin with patients’ details after some requested for privacy.