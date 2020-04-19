Rs 1,600 crore works at hospitals in Andhra Pradesh
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to invite tenders for the hospital infrastructure development works under the Nadu-Nedu programme.
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to invite tenders for the hospital infrastructure development works under the Nadu-Nedu programme. He said it would cost around Rs 16,000 crore for the new constructions under the programme.
At a review meeting on Saturday, the Chief Minister sought details on the construction and development works of village clinics, primary health care centres, community health centres, area hospitals, and district-level hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu programme. He ordered the officials to identify places for the construction of new medical colleges in the State.
Briefing the importance of the Nadu-Nedu programme in the health sector, Chief Minister said that the fruits of the programme will be a great asset to future generations and the public healthcare system will be strengthened in the State.