Two more fall victim to COVID-19, cases cross 600 mark in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Out of the 31 new coronavirus cases reported on Saturday, 17 are from Krishna district. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the State stood at 603. COVID-19 toll in the State rose to 16 with two more deaths — one in Krishna and another in Kurnool district. According to officials, a 60-year-old man from Budhavarapeta in Kurnool city died while being shifted from Viswabharathi Hospital to Kurnool Government General Hospital.

He was admitted to Viswabharathi Hospital with corona symptoms and tested positive. However, the officials are tight-lipped as to the reason why he was shifted from Viswabharathi Hospital, a COVID-19 hospital, to Kurnool GGH, and provided details as to when he was admitted and when he tested positive and if he was suffering from any comorbidities.

On the other hand, Krishna district officials did not disclose details pertaining to the corona death, which was mentioned in the media bulletin issued by the State government at 3 pm on Saturday. As per the report, the total number of cases in Krishna district shot up to 70 with 17 new cases. After Krishna district, the highest number of 6 new cases were reported from Kurnool, taking the total in that district to 132.

Three more cases were reported from Nellore, two from Prakasam and one from West Godavari. Nineteen Covid-19 patients, who recovered fully, were discharged from hospitals in the State. Nine persons were discharged in West Godavari, six in Kadapa, three in Visakhapatnam and one in Krishna.

Testing capacity enhanced

About 4,000 tests were conducted in one day (Friday) using the new kits and telemedicine became an instant hit in the State. Explaining it to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a review meeting on Saturday, officials informed him that it was made possible with the help of VRDLs (testing labs) and TrueNat machines. Rapid test kits have enhanced the testing capacity of the State significantly, they said.

Elaborating further, they said there was only one lab in Tirupati before the outbreak of Covid-19 and gradually six more labs were set up in the State to combat coronavirus.

The number of labs will go up to 12 in a week, with two more in Tirupati and one each in Kurnool, Prakasam and Srikakulam districts are coming up. Stating that there was a good response to telemedicine, the officials said medical services were provided by answering 5,219 phone calls. Prescriptions were sent to those in need and medicines would also be provided free of cost, they added. While taking stock of the farm sector and marketing, the Chief Minister expressed happiness over the success of the scheme to provide five kinds of fruits for just `100. He directed the marketing department to move ahead aggressively by taking up novel marketing strategies.

Agricultural Mission Vice-Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy said despite the government’s efforts in providing proper marketing facilities to farmers during the present troubled times, negative propaganda was being disseminated in a section of the media. The officials told the Chief Minister that there was a slight movement in the transport sector and that 35 per cent of transportation has been restored. They said that facilities at the quarantine centres were improved as per the Chief Minister’s instructions. Jagan directed the officials to give priority to maintenance of hygiene.

Later, at a press conference, Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas asserted that State government has been successfully containing the spread of the virus by taking several precautionary measures, but the Opposition, unable to digest the fact, is making false allegations. Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country to procure over one lakh rapid test kits from South Korea. Testing labs will be increased to 12 soon.