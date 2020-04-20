26 from Kurnool, Adoni, Nandyal test positive for coronavirus

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Two COVID-19 positive persons died and 26 new cases were reported in Kurnool city, Nandyal and Adoni on Sunday taking the total number of cases to 158 in the district. Though a 60-year-old man from Budhawarpet died of the virus on April 18, his death was reported only on Sunday morning. Of the 158 cases, 152 are active. The number of dead has gone up to five and one person recuperated completely and was discharged.

As part of testing, screening and containment plan, the district administration started COVID-19 testing with TrueNAT machines in Kurnool, Nandyal, Banaganapalle, and Adoni government hospitals in addition to the rapid testing facility available at the GGH.

This would add a capacity of testing 300 more samples a day in the district, Collector G Veerapandian said. Urban pockets of the district registered the highest number of positive cases. On Sunday, the patient, a 78-year-old person from Medari Street in the city, died while undergoing treatment at the Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH).

The person reportedly has health complications. On Saturday, a 60-year-old from Budhawarpet, while undergoing treatment at the Viswabharathi COVID-19 Hospital, developed complications and died while being shifted to the Kurnool GGH, according to the collector. According to GGH Deputy Superintendent Narasimhulu, the District Collector had suggested that the positive persons at the Viswabharathi and Santhiram Hospitals needing treatment at a higher level of hospital, be shifted to the State COVID-19 hospital in Tirupati.

East Godavari tally reaches 24

The coronavirus tally in East Godavari has reached 24 after two cases were reported from Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. Eight persons have been cleared and discharged from hospitals, bringing the number of active cases to 16. As many as 17,849 persons are under surveillance.