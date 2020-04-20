Coronavirus claims two more lives, toll up to 18 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Another 44 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in the State from 9 am on Saturday to 9 am on Sunday. Chittoor registered 11 more cases by Sunday evening, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State to 658. Meanwhile, with two more deaths reporting in Kurnool, the toll increased to 18.

On Sunday, a 78-year-old man from Medari Street in Kurnool city died. Though a 65-year-old man from Jammichettu area in Kurnool city succumbed to the virus on April 17, it was reported only on Sunday morning. Among the fresh 55 cases reported till Sunday evening, 26 are from Kurnool, taking the Covid tally in the district to a staggering 158. It should be noted here that as on April 4, the number of cases in Kurnool were just 4 and in a span of 15 days, there was a steep increase and the tally touched 158 on Sunday.

With three more cases reporting in Guntur by Sunday morning, the total number of cases in the district went up to 129, coming second behind Kurnool. Another six cases were reported in Krishna district, placing it third with 75 cases. Nellore stood fourth with 67 cases. With 11 fresh cases, Covid cases in Chittoor went up to 39.

Five more cases were reported in East Godavari and three cases in Anantapur district. Visakhapatnam, which has not reported a positive case for the last few days, registered one case by Sunday morning.

On a brighter note, 15 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital in Guntur on Sunday evening. It was the first instance of recovered Covid-19 patients being discharged in the district, which for the past two weeks witnessed a spurt in number of cases. With this, the number of Covid patients discharged in the State stood at 81.