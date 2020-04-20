Enforce lockdown strictly in red zones: Guntur Collector

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar has directed officials concerned to enforce the lockdown strictly in red zones and take preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

On Sunday, the collector conducted a meeting with tahsildars, MPDOs, municipal commissioners and health officials through video conference.

Anand Kumar said that 13 Mandals in the district have been declared red zones, six as orange zones and remaining 38 as green zones. He said the lockdown will continue in all the red zones and asked the officials to erect barricades in all red and orange zones.

The collector also instructed the officials to take steps for supplying essential commodities, milk and vegetables at people’s doorstep in containment areas. The officials were asked to restrict public and vehicular movement in red zones. Anand Kumar asked health officials to identify persons suffering from cough, cold and fever, and collect their samples for testing. He also directed the officials to allow MGNREGA works in green zones and ensure social distancing.