Infectee discharged due to goof up

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a major lapse, district medical and health officials on Saturday night discharged a COVID-19 patient from a hospital, assuming he was another person who had tested negative for the infection. The two patients had the same name, which led to the fiasco.

With the help of the police, the patient who was discharged was brought back to the hospital though he offered some resistance. One of the patients was from Tadepalli and the other from Guntur, and both had symptoms of COVID-19. The 52-year-old from Tadepalli was shifted to the Katuri Super Speciality Hospital and the other was sent to a quarantine centre, officials said.

Samples from both were sent for testing, and the results arrived on Saturday night. While the one in quarantine tested negative, the 52-year-old, who had returned from Delhi, tested positive. “As both had the same name, the officials discharged the one who tested positive and he went to his Nulakapet residence in Tadepalli,” officials said, adding that the mistake came to light on Sunday morning. Health officials sought help from the police to take the infectee back to hospital.