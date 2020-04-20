STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No spike in positive cases in Prakasam, tally remains at 44

Authorities intensify sample testing; 45 primary contacts of a person who tested positive on Saturday, shifted to quarantine centres

Published: 20th April 2020 07:52 AM

Police sanitizing all vehicles. (Photo | EPS/Madhav)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: After a gap of five days, tally of COVID-19 positive patients rose to 44 on Saturday and it remained stable up to Sunday evening. District authorities have intensified sample testing of the suspected persons. District authorities have shifted around 45 persons who are family members and primary contacts of the patients to various quarantine centres. Their samples were collected and sent for testing.

Reportedly, there was a bit of confusion between the figures provided by the government bulletin and the COVID-19 nodal officer’s statistics. For the last two days, nodal officer has been releasing information stating that so far only 43 persons have tested positive in the district. But, on the contrary, the health department bulletins stated that Prakasam district had 44 positive patients and currently, there are 42 active cases and one positive patient was discharged after testing negative as per the protocol.

Responding to a query about the confusion, Nodal COVID-19 Officer Dr John Richards said, “Both figures (43 and 44) are correct. At the district level, we are only issuing the details of positive patient tested through GGH, whereas the health department bulletins are giving total positive patients from the district. We came to know that the State officials also included a patient from the district who tested positive in Nellore district and was admitted there for treatment.”

Since Saturday 9 am till Sunday evening, VRDL had tested a total of 12 samples from the district and all of them tested negative. Up to Sunday, district authorities sent 1,861 samples for testing and received results of 847 samples, of which 43 tested positive and 803 tested negative. Results of around 1,014 samples are awaited. Meanwhile, district authorities received test reports of a couple who had already tested positive previously. Even after 14-day isolation and medication period, they again tested positive. The couple belongs to Nawabpeta area in Chirala and the area had been declared a red zone. The authorities have stepped up door-to-door survey in the area and sprayed disinfectants. On the other hand, the authorities have decided to shift gynaecology and pediatric departments of the Ongole-GGH to some other place.

Rs 6.48l penalty collected from violators 

Police have registered 1,204 cases under Motor Vehicles Act and seized 509 vehicles in Prakasam district. The cops collected a total of `6.48 lakh penalty from lockdown violators. On Sunday, police registered 200 cases across the district and seized 130 vehicles

