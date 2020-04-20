STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Record 5,500 tests on Saturday in Andhra Pradesh

Tests will be ramped up to 17,500 per day within next 10 days, officials tell Chief Minister

Published: 20th April 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus detection test.

Coronavirus detection test. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Intensifying the number of COVID-19 tests, the health department officials conducted a record 5,508 tests on Saturday. By ramping up the tests to more than 5,000 per day, Andhra Pradesh now stands at second position among other States in the country to conduct maximum number of COVID tests per 10 lakh population, officials said.

At a review meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday, officials said even without using the available rapid test kits, they could increase the number of tests to more than 5,000 per day. 
“The number of tests will increase further in the next three-four days. The tests will surge up to 17,500 per day in the next 10 days,’’ officials told the Chief Minister. 

Officials told the Chief Minister that the rapid test kits will be put to use in the next couple of days.
“Rapid tests will be done in red zones and also on those who are identified through household survey,’’ officials said. Jagan said by conducting tests on the 32,000 people identified through household survey, they can come to a conclusion on the extent of the virus spread. The Chief Minister asked the officials to bring frontline workers such as Asha workers, volunteers, village and ward secretariat employees, sanitation employees and police under the purview of Corona Bhima to boost their confidence.

Lauding the services of all those who were involved in the fight against coronavirus, Jagan said special care should be taken in maintaining health and hygiene in the hospitals for which a special drive should be taken up once in every two to three days. Chief Secretary Neelam Sahney, DSP Gautam Sawang and medical and health special chief secretary Jawahar Reddy were among those present on the occasion.

With more number of COVID-19 positive cases emerging from four district in the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday asked officials to focus on containment measures in Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna and Nellore districts. Kurnool, with a staggering 158 cases, Guntur (129), Krishna (75) and Nellore (67) are on the top of the chart and the increase in the number of virus cases has become a cause of concern for officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp