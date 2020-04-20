Woman, first tested negative, now a COVID-19 patient in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: One more COVID-19 positive case was reported in the district on Sunday after a gap of two weeks, taking the count to 21. Of them,16 persons have already been discharged from hospital after their complete recovery.

A woman who tested negative was in the quarantine centre at Vikas College in Gajuwaka for the last 14 days. She tested positive on Sunday and was shifted to GITAM Hospital. According to official sources, she was part of a group of five people from Tamil Nadu who went to New Delhi recently. Later, they returned and visited Narsipatnam where two women developed corona symptoms.

The corona suspects were referred to the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases and their samples tested positive. After the woman tested positive, field teams visited the 80 ft road at Akkayyapalem in the city and collected samples from Delhi returnees and their contacts once again.

They also collected samples from those who completed quarantine and those under home quarantine as a measure to curb spread of coronavirus.