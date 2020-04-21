STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

12 Srikalahasti COVID-19 patients are government employees

Of 25 positive patients in Chittoor, 24 are from the holy town; collector allays fear of community transmission

Published: 21st April 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Policemen stand guard at a newly-declared red zone in Tirupati.

Policemen stand guard at a newly-declared red zone in Tirupati. (Photo I EPS/Madhav K)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Two village revenue officers (VROs) were among the 24 COVID-19 infectees detected in the holy town of Srikalahasti on Monday. With this, the patients’ tally in the town and Chittoor district rose to 34 and 53, respectively.So far, four persons from the district were discharged from hospitals after recovering from coronavirus.

After a 74-year-old man from Rangampeta village tested positive, transportation between Mandals has also been restricted to contain the further spread of the virus. Briefing newsmen on Monday, district collector Narayana Bharat Gupta said 25 COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on the day. One patient hails from Chandragiri Assembly constituency.

Bharat Gupta mentioned that 12 of the 24 patients in Srikalahasti are government employees who work with revenue and police departments, and at village secretariats.However, the collector allayed fears of community transmission and said all new patients were believed to have contracted the novel coronavirus from primary contacts of previously-detected coronavirus patients.“All contacts of the new infectees are being identified and quarantined,” he added.

The district administration has also declared Nindra, Narayanavanam and Pichatur mandals as red zones.
Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and municipal corporation chief PS Girisha told reporters that as many as 10 out of 50 wards in the temple town were declared as red zones.After one more infectee was identified at New Indira Nagar Colony in Tirupati on Monday, the MLA and municipal commissioner inspected the colony and sealed its exit points.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Srikalahasti government employees coronavirus
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp