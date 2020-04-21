STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM greets Naidu on b’day; Kanna slams MP

Former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu turned 70 on Monday and celebrated his birthday with family members in Hyderabad.

Published: 21st April 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu turned 70 on Monday and celebrated his birthday with family members in Hyderabad. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished the TDP chief. “Best wishes to @ncbn garu on his birthday. May he be blessed with happiness and good health,” he tweeted. “Thank you @ysjagan Garu. Appreciate it much!” he tweeted back.  Several other leaders also wished Naidu on his birthday.

Meanwhile, the slugfest between YSRC and BJP leaders continued over the comments by YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy. On Sunday, the YSRC leader remarked that BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana sold himself to TDP for Rs 20 crore and BJP leader YS Chowdary was the mediator. He even described the TDP chief as insane and a frustrated person, who continues to see himself as CM.

Taking serious exception to the remarks of Vijayasai Reddy, Kanna announced that he is filing a criminal defamation suit against the YSRC MP for his ‘uncalled for and baseless’ comments.  Daring Vijayasai Reddy to take an oath in Kanipakam temple to prove his comments, he said if proved true, he is ready to quit politics. “It is better for him to control his tongue and words,” he warned.

Coming in support to their State chief, BJP leaders Somu Veerraju, Vakati Narayana, PVN Madhav and S Vishnuvardhan Reddy condemned Vijayasai Reddy’s comments and said the BJP would take legal action against him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp