Andhra Pradesh CM greets Naidu on b’day; Kanna slams MP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu turned 70 on Monday and celebrated his birthday with family members in Hyderabad. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished the TDP chief. “Best wishes to @ncbn garu on his birthday. May he be blessed with happiness and good health,” he tweeted. “Thank you @ysjagan Garu. Appreciate it much!” he tweeted back. Several other leaders also wished Naidu on his birthday.

Meanwhile, the slugfest between YSRC and BJP leaders continued over the comments by YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy. On Sunday, the YSRC leader remarked that BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana sold himself to TDP for Rs 20 crore and BJP leader YS Chowdary was the mediator. He even described the TDP chief as insane and a frustrated person, who continues to see himself as CM.

Taking serious exception to the remarks of Vijayasai Reddy, Kanna announced that he is filing a criminal defamation suit against the YSRC MP for his ‘uncalled for and baseless’ comments. Daring Vijayasai Reddy to take an oath in Kanipakam temple to prove his comments, he said if proved true, he is ready to quit politics. “It is better for him to control his tongue and words,” he warned.

Coming in support to their State chief, BJP leaders Somu Veerraju, Vakati Narayana, PVN Madhav and S Vishnuvardhan Reddy condemned Vijayasai Reddy’s comments and said the BJP would take legal action against him.