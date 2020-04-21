CM Jagan Mohan Reddy urges Gujarat to take care of stranded fishermen from Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday rang up Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani and sought his cooperation in extending all possible help to about 4,000 Andhra fishermen stranded at the Veravel sea port.

Jagan asked Vijay Rupani to provide food and shelter to the fishermen who were staying in boats as they could not travel back to Srikakulam following the lockdown. The condition of more than 4,000 fishermen from North Coastal Andhra, including 500 from Srikakulam district, stranded at Veraval sea port is turning miserable day-by-day.

It may be noted the fishermen are stranded at Veravel ever since the lockdown was enforced. TNIE had published reports on their plight. They are from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts.

Currently, the boat owners (Patels), who used to supply enough food for 3,500 fishermen, have reduced the quantity. Now they are sending food only for 3,000 fishermen, which is shared by more than 4,000 fishermen.

Earlier, Srikakulam District Collector J Nivas had spoken to the Collector of Gir Somnath district in Gujarat. Nivas had deputed a team of officials, including fishing community leaders, to Veravel with essential commodities, mosquito nets, soaps, masks, sanitisers for the fishermen on April 7. As the ongoing lockdown has been extended up to May 3, the team urged the Gir Somnath Collector to shift the stranded fishermen to relief centres where would be provided food and relief material.

Speaking to TNIE over telephone, Chintapalli Korlayya, a fisherman, said, “We have been staying in the boats ever since the lockdown was enforced. Though Gir Somnath district officials had promised to shift us to relief centres, no attempts have been made by them so far.” K Narasinga Rao, one of team members from Srikakulam, said though they met the district administration of Gir Somnath, no measures have been taken so far. “When we met the collector, he promised to provide rehabilitation, but to no avail”.