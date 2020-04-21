Good Samaritans launch ambulance service in Andhra Pradesh

G Ramesh Babu By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A group of youngsters have teamed up to help the poor by not only supplying essential commodities but also offering them free ambulance service, in Ranasthalam mandal of Srikakulam district.

The youths, who represent NGO Memunnam Seva Foundation, decided to offer their own ambulance service after witnessing that 108 vehicles took time to reach a needy person as they were pro-actively engaged in the fight against Covid-19.

As the State continues to remain in lockdown, they take people to hospitals and drop pregnant women at their homes. The vehicle belongs to one of the group members, three persons volunteer as drivers and other members provide funds for fuel.Since they began operating the vehicle from Friday, they have been receiving four to five calls daily. To make the denizens aware of the free service, they have been advertising with the local cable channel. NGO president P Sairam told TNIE: “As there is no mode of public transportation due to the lockdown and because of the delay by 108 vehicles in reaching a spot, a free ambulance service has been started in Ranasthalam mandal. We have shared the ambulance number wiht the police, revenue and medical officials.”

“I saw an injured man lying helpless on the National Highway-16 at Subadrapuram Junction about 15 days ago. Five days ago, I and my friends shifted an injured persons to the hospital in Ranasthalam. These incidents motivated me to start a free ambulance service for as long as the lockdown continues,” Sairam noted. He is joined by three volunteers who are offering their service as drivers. They have been working in three shifts. Similarly, some others have decided to bear the fuel expense. “Ever since its launch we have been receiving four-five calls daily,” he added.