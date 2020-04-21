STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Good Samaritans launch ambulance service in Andhra Pradesh

As the State continues to remain in lockdown, they take people to hospitals and drop pregnant women at their homes.

Published: 21st April 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Ambulance service by Memunnam Seva Foundation in Ranasthalam

Ambulance service by Memunnam Seva Foundation in Ranasthalam I Express

By G Ramesh Babu
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A group of youngsters have teamed up to help the poor by not only supplying essential commodities but also offering them free ambulance service, in Ranasthalam mandal of Srikakulam district.
The youths, who represent NGO Memunnam Seva Foundation, decided to offer their own ambulance service after witnessing that 108 vehicles took time to reach a needy person as they were pro-actively engaged in the fight against Covid-19.

As the State continues to remain in lockdown, they take people to hospitals and drop pregnant women at their homes. The vehicle belongs to one of the group members, three persons volunteer as drivers and other members provide funds for fuel.Since they began operating the vehicle from Friday, they have been receiving four to five calls daily. To make the denizens aware of the free service, they have been advertising with the local cable channel. NGO president P Sairam told TNIE: “As there is no mode of public transportation due to the lockdown and because of the delay by 108 vehicles in reaching a spot, a free ambulance service has been started in Ranasthalam mandal. We have shared the ambulance number wiht the police, revenue and medical officials.”

“I saw an injured man lying helpless on the National Highway-16 at Subadrapuram Junction about 15 days ago. Five days ago, I and my friends shifted an injured persons to the hospital in Ranasthalam. These incidents motivated me to start a free ambulance service for as long as the lockdown continues,” Sairam noted. He is joined by three volunteers who are offering their service as drivers. They have been working in three shifts. Similarly, some others have decided to bear the fuel expense. “Ever since its launch we have been receiving four-five calls daily,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ambulance Andhra Pradesh Srikakulam
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp