STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man dies after ‘assault’ by Andhra Pradesh police, SI suspended

Ghouse’s family members, however, alleged that the police beat him up leading to his death.

Published: 21st April 2020 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

The relatives of Shaik Mohammed Ghouse, who died after an alleged assault by police, thronged a private hospital at Sattenapalli on Monday.

The relatives of Shaik Mohammed Ghouse, who died after an alleged assault by police, thronged a private hospital at Sattenapalli on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The death of a 35-year-old man at Sattenapalli, who died within an hour after he was allegedly thrashed by police for stepping out of his house to buy medicines during the lockdown on Monday, sparked protests in the town.His relatives staged a protest demanding action against the police officer responsible for the death. Following allegations and protests, the police higher-ups suspended Two Town Sub-Inspector D Ramesh after conducting a preliminary inquiry.

According to police, Shaik Mohammed Ghouse, a timber depot owner from Venkatapathi Nagar, was stopped at a check post while he was going to purchase medicines. He was asked to return to his house and upon confrontation by the police, he collapsed on the roadside. Police shifted him to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The deceased was suffering from chronic ailment, police claimed.

Ghouse’s family members, however, alleged that the police beat him up leading to his death. Locals and relatives of Ghouse later staged a protest in front of Two Town police station.Additional SP K Chakravarthy rushed to Sattenapalli and pacified the mob by promising to take action against the guilty after conducting a thorough inquiry into the incident.Addressing the media in Guntur, Guntur Zone IG J Prabhakar Rao and SP ChVijaya Rao said that the SI was placed under suspension pending inquiry into the incident.

Prabhakar Rao assured that as per procedure, an inquiry would be conducted into the incident by the Revenue Divisional Officer. A case of unnatural death was registered as per the directions of DGP Gautam Sawang, he said.

Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the ‘attack’ on Ghouse and demanded an inquiry into the incident. Sattenapalli MLA Amabati Rambabu too condemned the incident and assured to take action against the SI and handed over `1 lakh financial assistance to the family of the deceased.
Late in the night, the AP police, through its official Twitter handle, said that Ghouse who
suffered from cyanotic congenital heart disease since his childhood, underwent an operation.

“No physical injuries were found on the body. An inquest was conducted by  the Sub Divisional Magistrate and postmortem was conducted by a team of doctors and the process was videographed,” the police said. It was stated that the written complaint by Ghouse’s family member did not make any allegations against police.A case has been registered and it is being investigated. Parallelly, the DGP has ordered a departmental inquiry into the incident, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh lockdown coronavirus
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp