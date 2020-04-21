STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No industry resumes ops despite relief in Andhra Pradesh

The development of the software is almost complete and most probably will be made available on the website of Industries Department from Tuesday, said another official.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though the State government relaxed norms for resumption of operations in industries located in rural areas by giving exemption from lockdown, not even a single industry resumed operations on Monday due to the delay in designing the portal through which industrialists need to apply for permission online. Except in pharmaceutical and food processing sectors, production in all the remaining industries came to a grinding halt following the enforcement of nationwide lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus.

After the Centre announced exemption from the lockdown to certain industries to resume operations from April 20, the State government also gave its nod for taking up certain activities in green zone mandals with reasonable safeguards to improve the economic activity and ensure liquidity in the hands of people. However, the software to enable industrialists to apply online seeking permission at the district level for resumption of operations is still under development, which caused delay.

Speaking to TNIE, an official of the Industries Department said that the software contains the checklist through which the owners (those at the helm of the industry) should furnish the details of facilities for workers like provision of masks, sanitisers and others adhering to the social distancing and other precautionary and safety measures prescribed by the Union Ministry of Health. Once the industrialist submits the details, the committee headed by the District Collector will give the approval. “If there is anything wrong in the information furnished, we will make a field inspection and levy fine for lapses in adherence to the prescribed safety guidelines by the respective industry,” the official said.
When contacted, Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) Rajath Bhargava said guidelines have been prepared for resumption of industrial operations. “While phasing out restrictions and reopening the economy, it is essential to ensure industries comply with guidelines to protect workers from Covid-19. The resumption of industrial operations is proposed through ‘RESTART’ (R - Registration for operations, E - Education and awareness, S - Social distancing, T - Temperature screening, A - Avoiding interaction, R - Reporting and compliance, T - Testing and cracking) framework,” he said.

NREGS works resume in Green Zones
There was no major change in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, the two green districts in Andhra Pradesh, on the first day of partial relaxation of lockdown on Monday. As agriculture and allied sectors were exempted from the lockdown by the State government, much earlier, the activities at plantations continued by maintaining social distancing. NREGS works also commenced, but with less number of job card holders. As they were already exempted, pharmaceutical units in Pydibheemavaram of Srikakulam district continued to function, but with less workforce. Out of the 85 industries, only 10 are continuing operations. Despite relaxation, transport companies are yet to resume operations. Srikakulam administration did not allow resumption of cashew processing. Vizianagaram Collector Hari Jawaharlal said relaxation applies to agriculture and allied sectors.

