No relaxation in 98 wards under GVMC limits

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In view of a positive case reported in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, lockdown will continue without any relaxation in all the 98 wards under Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits, Narsipatnam and Yelamanchili municipalities and Bheemili, Payakaraopeta and Padmanabham mandals till May 3.

Relaxation, however, will be given in non-containment zones, mostly in rural areas, as per the guidelines.

Industries in these areas have been told to get permission before starting production, according to a notification issued by district collector V Vinay Chand. Essential commodities will be available between 6 am and 11 am in all containment zones. Police, fire, municipal, electricity staff and medical shops will be allowed to work in these zones.

Emergency passes issued by the collectorate will be valid up to May 3. Ban has been imposed on all modes of public transport.The collector said in the areas where restrictions were lifted partially, the residents should observe social distancing at all times.

Emergency passes

Emergency passes issued by the Collectorate will be valid up to May 3. Ban has been imposed on all modes of public transport