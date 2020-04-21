STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Offer Ramzan prayers at home, appeals CM

Jagan holds video conference with collectors, Muslim religious leaders; Rs 5K spl aid for religious service renderers

Published: 21st April 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday made an appeal to Muslim religious leaders to send a message to the community people to hold prayers from home during the holy month of Ramzan keeping in view the lockdown. Jagan held a video conference with District Collectors and Muslim religious leaders on measures being taken to contain COVID-19, during which he made the appeal.

Jagan recalled that festivals like Ugadi, Sri Rama Navami and Easter were also celebrated without much fanfare as they occurred during the lockdown. Now, Ramzan is fast approaching and people should confine to their houses and offer prayers during the holy month as measure to curb spread of coronavirus, he said. The leaders who responded positively to the appeal,  complained to the Chief Minister about the false propaganda against the community for the outbreak of COVID-19. Citing the ‘malicious’ campaign against Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan, they urged the Chief Minister’s intervention to curb it.

They expressed happiness over the concrete steps being taken by the State government to contain spread of COVID-19. The leaders extended their cooperation to the government in its efforts to curb spread of coronavirus by making an appeal to the community people to hold Ramzan prayers from home.

Thanking the religious leaders for accepting his request to send a message to the community people to hold prayers from home, the Chief Minister said that the assured allowance would be paid to all places of worship, including mosques, churches and temples. The Chief Minister further said that the government will provide incentives to all the listed and recognised mosques in the State.

Later, the government issued a GO granting a one time special financial aid of Rs 5,000 to religious service renderers (Archakas, imams, mouzans and pastors) in view of the pandemic.Listing out the schemes of his government, Jagan said the State government is committed to people’s welfare and thus providing financial assistance to all the eligible poor, including beneficiaries of Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi and pensioners even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Each family is given Rs 1,000 and ration is also being provided thrice in a month. Pending dues of fee reimbursement, about Rs 1,800 crore, have also been cleared,” he said. He further announced that Self Help Group women will be given Rs 1,400 crore under the YSR Sunna Vaddi Runalu scheme from April 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Ramzan coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp