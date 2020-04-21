Offer Ramzan prayers at home, appeals CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday made an appeal to Muslim religious leaders to send a message to the community people to hold prayers from home during the holy month of Ramzan keeping in view the lockdown. Jagan held a video conference with District Collectors and Muslim religious leaders on measures being taken to contain COVID-19, during which he made the appeal.

Jagan recalled that festivals like Ugadi, Sri Rama Navami and Easter were also celebrated without much fanfare as they occurred during the lockdown. Now, Ramzan is fast approaching and people should confine to their houses and offer prayers during the holy month as measure to curb spread of coronavirus, he said. The leaders who responded positively to the appeal, complained to the Chief Minister about the false propaganda against the community for the outbreak of COVID-19. Citing the ‘malicious’ campaign against Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan, they urged the Chief Minister’s intervention to curb it.

They expressed happiness over the concrete steps being taken by the State government to contain spread of COVID-19. The leaders extended their cooperation to the government in its efforts to curb spread of coronavirus by making an appeal to the community people to hold Ramzan prayers from home.

Thanking the religious leaders for accepting his request to send a message to the community people to hold prayers from home, the Chief Minister said that the assured allowance would be paid to all places of worship, including mosques, churches and temples. The Chief Minister further said that the government will provide incentives to all the listed and recognised mosques in the State.

Later, the government issued a GO granting a one time special financial aid of Rs 5,000 to religious service renderers (Archakas, imams, mouzans and pastors) in view of the pandemic.Listing out the schemes of his government, Jagan said the State government is committed to people’s welfare and thus providing financial assistance to all the eligible poor, including beneficiaries of Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi and pensioners even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Each family is given Rs 1,000 and ration is also being provided thrice in a month. Pending dues of fee reimbursement, about Rs 1,800 crore, have also been cleared,” he said. He further announced that Self Help Group women will be given Rs 1,400 crore under the YSR Sunna Vaddi Runalu scheme from April 24.