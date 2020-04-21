Remove party colours in 3 weeks after lockdown: Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the State government to hold elections to local bodies only after colours similar to the YSRC flag are removed from all government offices. It gave the government three weeks from the day lockdown is withdrawn to paint the government offices afresh without a trace of party colours.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice GK Maheswari and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy issued the orders on a petition filed by a farmer from Pallapadu gram panchayat in Vatticherukuru mandal, Guntur district seeking a directive to stop painting of government offices in party colours.

The high court ruled that no government office can be painted in political party colours. The government has filed a supplementary petition in the court seeking more time to remove the colours. Additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy submitted that party colours in as many as 10,831 government offices will have to removed and sought four weeks for the same. The court, however, questioned the need for such a long time and observed that all offices weren’t surely painted by one person. While directing the government to complete the exercise in three weeks from the day lockdown is lifted, it ordered that court should be informed of the steps taken by the government in this regard.