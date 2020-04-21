With two deaths and 35 more cases, coronavirus tally in Andhra Pradesh reaches 757

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded 35 more COVID-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours taking

the total number of cases to 757. Two more deaths were recorded and both were from Guntur district.

According to the media bulletin released on Tuesday morning, a record number of 5,022 samples were tested between Monday 9 am to Tuesday 9 am in which 35 tested positive. Kurnool once again recorded a good number of positive cases with 10 samples testing positive taking the district tally to 184, the highest

among all the 13 districts in the State.

Nine cases were from Guntur district and the total number of cases in the district stood at 158. Remaining cases were from Kadapa (6), West Godavari (4) and Anantapur and Krishna (three each).