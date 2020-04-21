STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zero interest loans for 8L SHGs from April 24

The scheme will benefit a total of 8.78 lakh SHGs and of them 6.95 lakh are in rural areas and `975 crore will be provided to them.

Published: 21st April 2020

Loans

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is all set to relaunch the zero interest loan scheme for Self Help Groups (SHGs) on April 24 to benefit 93 lakh women in the State. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will relaunch the scheme under which Rs 1,400 crore will be credited into the bank accounts of SHGs.

The scheme will benefit a total of 8.78 lakh SHGs and of them 6.95 lakh are in rural areas and Rs 975 crore will be provided to them. A sum of Rs 425 crore will be provided to 1.83 lakh SHGs in urban areas. The scheme was halted in June 2016.  Finance Special Secretary KVV Satyanarayana issued a GO on Sunday  allocating Rs 765.19 crore to implement the zero interest loan scheme for SHGs.Further guidelines for the implementation of the scheme will be released soon. The State government has released Rs 765.19 crore to the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP).

93 lakh women to benefit

Rs 975 crore for 6.95 lakh SHGs in rural areas

Rs 425crore  for 1.83 lakh SHGs in urban areas

