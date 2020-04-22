22 Visakhapatnam units get green light to resume operations

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 67 applications were received from industries in Vizag district after the Centre announced to give relaxations to those in the non-containment zones from April 20. According to District Industries Centre (DIC) general manager Ramalingeswara Raju, only 22 industries were given permission to resume operations as the others were in red zones or containment areas in GVMC limits and three mandals of Visakhapatnam.

“As many as 361 industries were given permission under essential services category during the first phase of lockdown and they are continuing operations. Now, as per the latest guidelines of the Centre, only industries in non-red zone areas are to be given permission. They should follow guidelines such as deployment of only 30 per cent of their staff, maintaining social distancing and asking employees to commute in their own vehicles,” he informed.

Ramalingeswara Raju said the 22 units (most of them are located in rural pockets) will resume production from Wednesday, adding a four-member district-level committee, of which he, APIIC zonal manage, deputy labour commissioner, inspector of factories department are members, would conduct surprise inspection of these units. “If the units are found guilty of violating the lockdown norms, cases will be booked against them.”

The DIC GM added that under essential services, 71 IT companies were given permission to operate with skeletal staff on the condition that their employees should work from home. “Since IT and ITES companies are in red zones, none have been given permission this time,” he said. He said another committee will screen the applications received on dcigmail@gmail.com and issue clearances within 24 hours. He noted that those units that were given permission should apply for vehicle passes on https://gramawardsachivalayam.ap.gov.in/CVPASSAPP/CV/Organisation Registration.

Gurrampalem Industrial Park chairman KR Mullapudi noted the district administration had asked them to apply online for resuming production. “Even though we get permission, we may not be able to start some industries as most of them cannot meet the conditions laid down. Besides, most of them are left with raw materials sufficient for just a week,” he said. “If the raw materials are exhausted, there is no way to get more.”