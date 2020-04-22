60,000 masks handed over to OMC commissioner

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District authorities launched face mask distribution programme in all red zones in Prakasam district on Tuesday. On Monday, the authorities handed over around 60,000 face masks to Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) Commissioner P Niranjan Reddy.

District collector Pola Bhaskar visited Gudluru mandal headquarters on Tuesday and conducted a meeting with all local officials. He enquired about implementation of lockdown restrictions in the red zones.

He also inspected measures being taken to control the spread of coronavirus in the mandal.

“Gudluru mandal was declared a red zone after two persons tested positive for coronavirus. Essential commodities and face masks will be supplied through government staff at people’s doorstep. We request people to follow social distancing to contain the spread of the virus. We appeal to the public to extend their support and cooperation with the authorities,” the collector said.

Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH- RIMS) Superintendent Dr D Sree Ramulu said, “We have received 6,000 rapid test kits and Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) machine reagents, we will increase the sample collection accordingly.”Meanwhile, authorities have stepped up sample collection of all primary and secondary contacts of positive patients with the help of Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL), Truenat TB machines, rapid test kits and Chemiluminescence Immunoassay machine.