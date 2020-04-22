Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases cross 800, two new deaths in Guntur

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 800 mark and reached 813 on Wednesday morning with 56 new positive cases of the coronavirus across the state in the last 24 hours.

With two more deaths in Guntur district, COVID-19 toll in the state increased to 24

According to the media bulletin released on Wednesday morning, a record number of 5,757 samples were tested between Tuesday 9 am to Wednesday 9 am in which 56 tested positive.

Kurnool and Guntur district registered 19 cases each, while Chittoor reported six cases followed by five cases in Kadapa, four cases in Prakasam and three cases in Krishna district.

With 19 new cases in the district, COVID-19 tally in Kurnool touched 203 and the number of cases in Guntur reached 177.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the state was at 120 with 24 people who recovered from COVID-19 discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours.

State Data:

813 - positive cases.

669 - Active.

120 - discharged.

24 - deceased.

District-Wise Break-Up:

Anantapur - 36

Chittoor - 59

East Godavari - 26

Guntur - 177

Kadapa - 51

Krishna - 86

Kurnool - 203

Nellore - 67

Prakasam - 48

Visakhapatnam - 21

West Godavari - 39

Srikakulam - 0

Vizianagaram - 0