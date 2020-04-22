STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases cross 800, two new deaths in Guntur

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the state was at 120 with 24 people who recovered from COVID-19 discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Published: 22nd April 2020 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Medical staff conducting COVID-19 rapid tests in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Medical staff conducting COVID-19 rapid tests in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 800 mark and reached 813 on Wednesday morning with 56 new positive cases of the coronavirus across the state in the last 24 hours.

With two more deaths in Guntur district, COVID-19 toll in the state increased to 24

According to the media bulletin released on Wednesday morning, a record number of 5,757 samples were tested between Tuesday 9 am to Wednesday 9 am in which 56 tested positive. 

Kurnool and Guntur district registered 19 cases each, while Chittoor reported six cases followed by five cases in Kadapa, four cases in Prakasam and three cases in Krishna district.

With 19 new cases in the district, COVID-19 tally in Kurnool touched 203 and the number of cases in Guntur reached 177. 

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the state was at 120 with 24 people who recovered from COVID-19 discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours.

State Data:

813 - positive cases.

669 - Active.

120 - discharged.

24 - deceased.

District-Wise Break-Up:

Anantapur - 36

Chittoor - 59

East Godavari - 26 

Guntur - 177

Kadapa - 51

Krishna - 86

Kurnool - 203

Nellore - 67

Prakasam - 48

Visakhapatnam - 21

West Godavari - 39

Srikakulam - 0

Vizianagaram - 0

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus COVID 19 Guntur coronavirus deaths testing
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp