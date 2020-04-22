STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t play havoc with people’s lives, Naidu tells YSRC leaders

Published: 22nd April 2020

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the adamant attitude of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and irresponsible behaviour of YSRC leaders, who are violating lockdown restrictions, were causing the spread of coronavirus in the State, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has advised the ruling party leaders not to play havoc with the lives of people. “How can they roam around freely while warning us not to?” he sought to know.

Demanding the government to hold an all-party meeting to take opinion of all opposition parties to strengthen the fight against the pandemic, Naidu took strong exception to the ruling party leaders attributing motives to the TDP, BJP, Jana Sena and Left leaders instead of taking their advice to take forward the fight against the killer virus.

Addressing a virtual press conference on Tuesday, the Leader of the Opposition asserted that history would not forgive if he did not speak out and bring pressure on the government to initiate effective anti-infection measures. The Chief Minister should explain why he neglected rival parties’ advice and made paracetamol comments that pushed Andhra into a dangerous zone, he demanded. 

“As many as 13 government staff contracted the virus due to the rally organised by a YSRC MLA in Srikalahasti to thank donors for their contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Had the CM restrained his Guntur MLA, nearly 100 people would not have got infected,” he claimed.

