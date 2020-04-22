STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Focus on hotspots, do more tests: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

At a review meeting on Tuesday, officials told the CM the distribution of masks has gathered pace, and is first being done in red and orange zones.

Published: 22nd April 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on COVID-19 at CM's camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on COVID-19 at CM's camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to focus on preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna and Nellore districts, which have recorded a large number of cases. He also told them to conduct more tests and effectively implement containment measures.

At a review meeting on Tuesday, officials told the CM the distribution of masks has gathered pace, and is first being done in red and orange zones. Work is on to hand out 16 crore masks (three to each person in AP) manufactured by women self-help groups.

In terms of testing for coronavirus, Visakhapatnam tops the state chart, and Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts are yet to register a COVID-19 case, the officials said. TrueNat test kits are being used, they added, and pointed out that the state has 225 TrueNAT machines. As many as 5,022 tests (excluding RDT tests) were conducted on Monday.

2,000 of 32,000 identified with COVID-19 symptoms during survey tested so far

The Government General Hospital in Kurnool has been converted into a COVID-19 hospital, and all other patients there were moved to other facilities.  Briefing the Chief Minister about the symptomatic survey, the officials said 2,000 of the 32,000 people identified with COVID-19 symptoms have been tested so far. As many as 7,100 people are in quarantine centres across the State, they added and pointed out that there is no shortage of PPE and N-95 masks.

Reviewing the situation in the farm sector, Jagan told the officials to prioritise the resolution of issues and the buying of agricultural produce. He said he spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani about the AP fishermen stuck there, and Rupani promised to ensure the fishermen’s health and safety. Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Nani, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy and others were present at the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh coronavirus COVID 19 rapid tests testing
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp