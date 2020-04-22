Guntur officials begin using 12,590 rapid kits

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur health officials on Tuesday began using rapid test kits to examine suspected infectees. The district recently received 12,590 of these kits. District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said the rapid test kits would be used on 3,228 persons identified in the red zoned Guntur East and West, Macherla, Narasaraopet, Ponnuru and Atchampeta.

Meanwhile, RDO M Venkateswaralu said the doctors had already tested 108 suspected patients with the kits in Narasaraopet and none of them were carrying coronavirus. “The tests will continue as per the directions of higher authorities,” he noted.

The collector directed the officials concerned to use rapid test kits only on persons identified by doctors.

The doctors were asked to follow guidelines issued by the health department while conducting these tests. Special principal secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy has asked the officials to submit a report to the government after all of the kits were used.