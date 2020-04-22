STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine more cases take Guntur’s COVID-19 tally to 158

3 contacts of a 67-year-old patient from Ponnuru test positive; 90 primary contacts quarantined; 303 patients of an RMP Covid negative

Published: 22nd April 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur rural police launched a unique campaign on lock down norms at Narasaraopet in Guntur district on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Not just treating coronavirus patients, but containing the spread of the virus is big concern for the Guntur district administration as the recently-identified infectees neither visited foreign countries nor were Delhi-returnees. After nine more patients of COVID-19 were identified on Tuesday, the tally has shot up to 158 in the district. 

As many as 29 cases were previously reported from Narasaraopet, seven in Dachepalli and three in Ponnuru. After conducting tests on 287 primary and secondary contacts of a collection agent, who died of the virus a couple of weeks ago, 29 infectees were detected. On Monday night, 90 primary contacts of these 29 persons were shifted to quarantine camps. Efforts are underway to identify more persons who came in contact with the patients. 

On Tuesday, three contacts of a 67-year-old patient from Ponnuru were detected with COVID-19. They were among the 260 contacts of the Ponnuru patient; 21 of them have been quarantined. Previously, a lab technician who collected the 67-year-old’s samples too tested positive.  Meanwhile, 303 persons who were treated by a regional medical practitioner in Dachepalli have tested negative for coronavirus.

The RMP had treated a 51-year-old electrician, who succumbed during treatment at Guntur Fever Hospital on April 10. However, the RMP is himself a coronavirus patient. Tahsildar RV Ramana Naik said more than 90 primary contacts of positive patients were shifted to four quarantine camps in and around Narasaraopet, and added the doctors have begun testing them.

