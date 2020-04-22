People showered flower petals out of love, says YSRC MLA Roja

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: YSRC MLA and APIIC chairperson RK Roja triggered a row on Tuesday after a video of the Puttur legislator surfaced in which she was seen walking down the road and residents showering flower petals at her feet.

The video shows Roja, wearing a mask and gloves, walking down the road as men, women and children, lined up on either side of the road bend down and throw flower petals at her feet. She was later garlanded, before she inaugurated a borewell.

The MLA claimed that it was done voluntarily by the residents out of love and affection for her. She criticised TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for blowing it out of proportion.