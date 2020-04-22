STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Plasma therapy briefing for patients in Andhra Pradesh

The ICMR is set to start clinical trials for convalescent plasma therapy, though it is already being done in Kerala, Punjab and New Delhi.

Published: 22nd April 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Plasma therapy

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People who recover from COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh will be counselled about convalescent plasma therapy before being discharged, and their details will be taken so they can be contacted for plasma donation, if required, the state health department has said.

The ICMR is set to start clinical trials for convalescent plasma therapy, though it is already being done in Kerala, Punjab and New Delhi. About 99 hospitals across India have expressed willingness to participate in the ICMR study by conducting clinical trials, outside of which the council doesn’t recommend the method for treatment as of now. AP officials have sought the Centre’s permission to conduct plasma therapy.

Discharged Covid-19 patients to be counselled

The ICMR study is titled ‘A Phase II, Open Label, Randomised Controlled Study to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of Convalescent Plasma to Limit COVID-19 Associated Complications’. According to the discharge guidelines issued by Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy, patients should be told about convalescent plasma therapy in detail and counselled about plasma donation.

Their addresses and mobile numbers are to be taken so they can be contacted for plasma donation, the guidelines add, and point out that the procedure will be “very useful to treat moderate to severe Covid-19 cases”. Regarding the other discharge guidelines issued by the state health department, a patient may be considered for discharge after clinical clearance and a clear chest x-ray, besides two consecutive RT PCR tests conducted 24 hours apart (14th and 15th days) that return negative for coronavirus. 

“If the throat swab test is positive on the 14th day, patient to be retained in the hospital and next sample should be sent on 28th day. If the result is negative, a second sample should be sent for test 24 hours apart i.e., 29th day. If the throat swab test is negative on 14th day, but positive 24 hours i.e., 15th day, patient shall be retained in the hospital. Next sample should be sent on 29th day and second sample should be 24 hours apart i.e., 30th day,” the order said. After discharge too, patients have to be in home isolation for 14 days with a surgical mask.

How it works
Convalescent plasma therapy is an experimental procedure in which a recovered COVID-19 patient’s plasma is infused into an infectee so the antibodies can help the infectee battle the virus

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID 19 coronavirus plasma therapy ICMR testing
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp