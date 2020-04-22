STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vijayasai accepts Kanna’s Kanipakam challenge

At the same time, he dared Kanna and BJP leader YS Chowdary to swear that they were not corrupt and had not engaged in any fraud.

Published: 22nd April 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Congress MP Vijayasai Reddy

YSR Congress MP Vijayasai Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM:  YSRC national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy and BJP State chief Kanna Lakshminarayana continued their verbal slugfest over the remarks of the former against the latter. Vijayasai alleged that Kanna was sold out to the TDP for `20 crore. Taking offense, Kanna dared him to prove allegations at the Kanipakam temple. 

On Tuesday, accepting the challenge of the BJP State chief, Vijayasai Reddy said he stood by what he had said and was ready to swear at the Kanipakam Temple or any other temple. At the same time, he dared Kanna and BJP leader YS Chowdary to swear that they were not corrupt and had not engaged in any fraud. The MP said Chowdary, former union minister, through his companies, had cheated banks and that he himself had evidence to prove his charges against the BJP State chief. He said BJP was suffering due to TDP leaders who joined the party. 

Later in the day, the BJP State chief welcomed the YSRC national general secretary’s remarks  accepting his challenge to prove the allegations. Speaking to newsmen, Kanna said all that Vijayasai Reddy was doing was malign others, to divert the attention of the people from the dipping graph of the YSRC in the State.  He observed that in the past N Chandrababu Naidu had also used similar tactics. 

“He says he is ready to swear at Kanipakam, let him stay true to his word and not back off later. He should swear that Chandrababu Naidu has given me `20 crore,” he said and added as soon as lockdown was lifted, they will fix the date for a visit to the Kanipakam temple. Kanna also alleged that Vijayasai Reddy was blatantly violating the lockdown guidelines and with YSRC leaders’ negligent attitude, COVID-19 was spreading fast in the State. He wondered why did the State government fail in reining in Vijayasai Reddy. He also dismissed the YSRC leaders’ allegations of misusing election funds and said BJP has never distributed money during elections. Vijayasai Reddy had alleged that Kanna diverted election funds given by the BJP high command to the State leaders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayasai Reddy
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp