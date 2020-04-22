Vijayasai accepts Kanna’s Kanipakam challenge

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy and BJP State chief Kanna Lakshminarayana continued their verbal slugfest over the remarks of the former against the latter. Vijayasai alleged that Kanna was sold out to the TDP for `20 crore. Taking offense, Kanna dared him to prove allegations at the Kanipakam temple.

On Tuesday, accepting the challenge of the BJP State chief, Vijayasai Reddy said he stood by what he had said and was ready to swear at the Kanipakam Temple or any other temple. At the same time, he dared Kanna and BJP leader YS Chowdary to swear that they were not corrupt and had not engaged in any fraud. The MP said Chowdary, former union minister, through his companies, had cheated banks and that he himself had evidence to prove his charges against the BJP State chief. He said BJP was suffering due to TDP leaders who joined the party.

Later in the day, the BJP State chief welcomed the YSRC national general secretary’s remarks accepting his challenge to prove the allegations. Speaking to newsmen, Kanna said all that Vijayasai Reddy was doing was malign others, to divert the attention of the people from the dipping graph of the YSRC in the State. He observed that in the past N Chandrababu Naidu had also used similar tactics.

“He says he is ready to swear at Kanipakam, let him stay true to his word and not back off later. He should swear that Chandrababu Naidu has given me `20 crore,” he said and added as soon as lockdown was lifted, they will fix the date for a visit to the Kanipakam temple. Kanna also alleged that Vijayasai Reddy was blatantly violating the lockdown guidelines and with YSRC leaders’ negligent attitude, COVID-19 was spreading fast in the State. He wondered why did the State government fail in reining in Vijayasai Reddy. He also dismissed the YSRC leaders’ allegations of misusing election funds and said BJP has never distributed money during elections. Vijayasai Reddy had alleged that Kanna diverted election funds given by the BJP high command to the State leaders.