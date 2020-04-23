STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra sees sharp COVID-19 spike with 80 new cases, Kurnool remains hotbed for virus

On the brighter side, 21 COVID-19 patients recovered from the virus and were discharged. Till now, 141 patients have been discharged across the state.

Published: 23rd April 2020 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 09:19 AM

Guntur rural police launched a unique campaign on lock down norms at Narasaraopet in Guntur district on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of COVID-19 cases in the State has been increased by a staggering 80, taking the total confirmed virus cases to 893. Between 9 am on Wednesday and 9 am on Thursday, 6,522 samples were tested and 80 people tested positive. With two more deaths reported in Kurnool and one in Krishna district, the COVID-19 casualties have been increased to 27. 

As per the media bulletin issued by the State Government, out of 80 new cases, Kurnool district accounted for 31 cases, taking the tally in the district to 234, highest in the State. Eighteen more new cases were reported in Guntur district, taking the tally to 195. In Chittoor 14 more new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases in the district to 73. 

Six more cases were reported in Anantapur district, six new cases in East Godavari district taking the number cases in those districts to 42 and 32 respectively. Two more new cases in Krishna district took the COVID-19 tally in the district to 88. One more case reported in Visakhapatnam took the total number of cases in the district to 22. In Prakasam district, the total was increased to 50 with two new cases. Meanwhile, the number of recovered persons in the State was increased to 141 with 21 people (Krishna -9, Chittoor - 7, Kadapa - 5) discharged from hospitals between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.

