Another YSRCP MLA holds tractor rally, violates lockdown

Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah, YSRCP legislator from Sullurupeta in Nellore district, led a rally with more than two dozen tractors on Wednesday to distribute the essentials among people in 59 villages.

Published: 23rd April 2020 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah, YSRCP legislator from Sullurupeta in Nellore district, led a rally with more than two dozen tractors. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

AMARAVATI: A legislator of the ruling YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh allegedly violated lockdown norms by organising a tractor rally to distribute groceries in the Nellore district.

Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah, YSRCP legislator from Sullurupeta in Nellore district, led a rally with more than two dozen tractors on Wednesday to distribute the essentials among people in 59 villages.

YSRCP MP Vemireddy A Prabhakar Reddy and the MLA flagged off the rally with large banners showing pictures of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the MLA and other leaders.

The MP, the MLA and the local leaders also posed for photograph while distributing aid. The participants allegedly violated prohibitory orders and didn't maintain social distancing, a must to check the spread of coronavirus.

The MLA launched distribution of Rs 2 crore essentials among the poor and the needy under the Jagan Anna Kanuka programme.

Violation of lockdown norms by the MLA has invited criticism from various quarters. People questioned the need to organize the rally and said the police were strict with the common man but looked the other way when leaders violated the rules.

Nellore district has reported 67 Covid-19 cases. While two have died, 60 are undergoing treatment.

It's the second such violation BY YSRCP MLAs in the state this month.

Two weeks ago, a similar rally was taken out in the Chittoor district. YSRCP MLA from Srikalahasti B Madhusudhan Reddy took out the rally. The tractors laden with essential items were carrying large poster and cutouts of the Chief Minister and donors.

