Goldsmiths demand financial aid from government

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: More than 1.50 lakh families of goldsmiths are demanding special financial assistance from the State government at par with purohits. The Viswabrahmin community called as goldsmiths, who have expertise in making gold ornaments are facing difficulties as all jewellery shops have been closed since the announcement of lockdown in the country.

About 80 per cent of the goldsmiths are sitting idle for the past one month and the situation has affected them financially. Traditionally, they are depend on orders from the owners of jewellery showrooms. Against this backdrop, the leaders of the community are demanding establishment of corporation for financial support to the community. The upcoming marriage season in Andhra Pradesh gives goldsmiths a hope for earnings, but all their hopes got shattered due to lockdown. Most of the orders for gold jewellery were cancelled.

These goldsmiths are mostly engaged in unorganised sector, in small shops and earn their living by making gold jewellery on demand.A goldsmith, Sarampati Jagadeesh of Gudiwada in Krishna district said, “working on gold doesn’t make us any better or richer.” Andhra Pradesh Swarnakara Sangam Bhimavaram unit secretary Kocherla Sairam said there is a need of some special support scheme for goldsmiths at par with fishermen and shepherds.