Indian Medical Association welcomes Union government’s decision to protect doctors

AP Government Medical Employees Association president Jayadev said despite a spike in the number of positive cases, there were many who were not taking the pandemic seriously.

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has welcomed the Union government’s decision to make acts of violence against doctors a cognizable and non-bailable offence. Regional branch president PV Madhusudhana Sarma said the association has withdrawn the protests planned on Wednesday and Thursday.

Objecting to the opposition to the cremation of a doctor who died of coronavirus, he observed such incidents demoralise doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers and healthcare workers, who are on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19.  “So there is an urgent need to implement an Act  to protect them at Covid-19 hospitals and during the burial process,” he remarked, adding that the issue would be discussed with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

AP Government Medical Employees Association president Jayadev said despite a spike in the number of positive cases, there were many who were not taking the pandemic seriously. Refuting allegations levelled by some in Visakhapatnam, he said all suspected persons were being examined and there was no scope for irregularities by healthcare professionals. “We came to know that doctors and health professionals are being harassed by the house owners and asked to vacate. People should be more sensitive when interacting with health professionals.”

